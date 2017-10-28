LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 27-10-17
LONDON, OCTOBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 27 October:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 2.10% to $2142.00, copper price down by 2.00% to $6851.00, lead price down by 2.48% to $2434.00, nickel price down by 4.33% to $11375.00, tin price down by 1.36% to $19650.00, zinc price down by 2.57% to $3145.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price up by 1.68% to $60500.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
