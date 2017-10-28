Yerevan Mayor, Armenia’s defense minister visit border military base

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Nearly 1600 parents of servicemen from Yerevan got the chance to visit their sons in bordering military bases – at the initiative of Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan.

The socially significant initiative is being organized for the 5th consecutive time, Yerevan City Hall told ARMENPRESS.

Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan and Armenia’s defense minister Vigen Sargsyan personally wished the parents a nice trip as they were boarding the buses.

After delivering remarks, both the Mayor and the minister joined the parents and boarded to bus bound for a military base in the south-eastern border, to meet the servicemen.