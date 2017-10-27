Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 October

President Sargsyan sends congratulatory message to President of Turkmenistan


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan sent a congratulatory message today to President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow of Turkmenistan on the country’s national holiday - Independence Day, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office.



