Great Britain does not recognize independence of Catalonia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Theresa May has said the UK 'does not recognize' the Catalan parliament's declaration of independence.

ARMENPRESS reports, citing The Independent, in a statement released by Downing Street the Prime Minister said: “The UK does not and will not recognize the Unilateral Declaration of Independence made by the Catalan regional parliament. It is based on a vote that was declared illegal by the Spanish courts.

"We continue to want to see the rule of law upheld, the Spanish Constitution respected, and Spanish unity preserved.”

Shortly before the vote in Madrid, Mr Rajoy made his case for measures to keep Spain unified. The conservative leader, who received sustained applause before and after his speech, told the chamber that Spain was facing a challenge not seen in its recent history.

What is happening in Catalonia is "a clear violation of the laws, of democracy, of the rights of all, and that has consequences," he said.