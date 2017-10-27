Armenian Defense Minister, US Ambassador discuss cooperation in defense sphere

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the USA to Armenia Richard Mills on October 27.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Armenia, issues of bilateral cooperation in the defense sphere were discussed at the meeting. A reference was also made to the organization of trainings of Armenian servicemen participating in international peace keeping missions, as well as the involvement of Armenian peacekeepers in various missions during coming years.