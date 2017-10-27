USA supports Spain’s territorial integrity

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The U.S. State Department, reacting to Spanish efforts to block a Catalan independence bid, said on Friday that Catalonia is an integral part of Spain and Washington backs Madrid’s efforts to keep the country united, ARMENPRESS reports, citing Reuters.

“Catalonia is an integral part of Spain, and the United States supports the Spanish government’s constitutional measures to keep Spain strong and united,” State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement.