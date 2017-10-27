Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 October

USA supports Spain’s territorial integrity


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The U.S. State Department, reacting to Spanish efforts to block a Catalan independence bid, said on Friday that Catalonia is an integral part of Spain and Washington backs Madrid’s efforts to keep the country united, ARMENPRESS reports, citing Reuters.

“Catalonia is an integral part of Spain, and the United States supports the Spanish government’s constitutional measures to keep Spain strong and united,” State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement.



Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
