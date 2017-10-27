President Sargsyan receives members of Mexico-Armenia Friendship Group

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan received the members of Mexico-Armenia Friendship Group of Chamber of Deputies of Mexico led by the Head of the Group Blanca Margarita Cuata Dominguez.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, greeting the guests, the President of the Republic noted that Armenians are always happy to host the representatives of the friendly country, since such visits give new quality and content to bilateral relations and are a good opportunity to discuss various issues if interstate partnership. Serzh Sargsyan expressed conviction that the visit of the parliamentarians of friendly Mexico will open a new page in Armenian-Mexican inter-parliamentary relations and will outline the future directions of cooperation between the parliaments of the two countries.

President Sargsyan highly appreciated the creation of Mexico-Armenia Friendship group at the Chamber of Deputies of Mexico and expressed gratitude to Blanca Margarita Cuata Dominguez for heading that group. According to the President, it’s a thankful work in terms of strengthening the relations between the two peoples.

The President of Armenia also saluted the 2-day visit of the parliamentarians to Artsakh, assessing it as a very good opportunity to familiarize themselves with the problem of Artsakh, its citizens, the history and culture of Armenians living in that region for centuries, as well as the daily life of those people struggling for their freedom.

Recalling the natural disaster that occurred in Mexico in September, the earthquake, President Sargsyan expressed conviction that the people and leadership of Mexico will do everything to eliminate its consequences within a short period.

The Head of Mexico-Armenia Friendship Group thanked the President of the Republic for the warm reception and assured the group will do its best to continuously strengthen and deepen the cooperation since during their visit to Armenia and Artsakh the members of the delegation felt the warm attitude of the Armenian people and the great desire for friendship.

“We have opened very good doors for the friendship of our peoples. It’s a great honor for us to visit a noble country like Armenia. We are also to see Artsakh, the small and proud country that has already its place in our hearts”, Head of Mexico-Armenia Friendship Group Blanca Margarita Cuata Dominguez said.