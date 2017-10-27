Armenian FM salutes visit of Mexican parliamentarians to Artsakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian received on October 26 the delegation of Mexico-Armenia Friendship Group of Chamber of Deputies of Mexico, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Armenia.

Greeting the guests the Minister stressed that similar visits give new quality and content to bilateral relations.

Thanking for the reception the Mexican parliamentarians presented their impressions from the visit to Artsakh to Minister Nalbandian.

Edward Nalbandian saluted the visit of the Mexican parliamentarians to Artsakh, highlighting the opportunity to get acquainted to the situation and making objective opinion on site.

The interlocutors expressed conviction that the visit of the parliamentarians will foster Armenian-Mexican parliamentary relations which, in its turn, will foster interstate relations. In this context, the activity of the friendship groups was highlighted.

Referring to the 2th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two states, Minister Nalbandian noted that Armenia is interested in strengthening friendly relations with Mexico and productive cooperation. In this regard the interlocutors emphasized that the two countries have great potential for activating economic ties and discovering new aspects for cooperation.

The Foreign Minister of Armenia presented the efforts of Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair countries aimed at exclusively peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict.