We prolong operation of ANPP’s second block by 10 years not forgetting about new energy block – official

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is thinking over obtaining a new medium or law capacity nuclear energy block, Executive Secretary of the Nuclear Energy Safety Council Vahram Petrosyan announced, adding that “within the coming 2-3 years Armenia will make a choice from a number of options offered by different countries and will have a new energy block”. “We have always said that we prolong the life of the nuclear plant as long as we have another alternative source. We prolong by 10 years, but do not forget about a new nuclear energy block”, Vahram Petrosyan said.

He noted that the first energy block is being de-commissioned at the moment and prolong the operation of the second block, for which Armenia has received 270 million USD loan and 30 million USD grant from Russia.

Vahram Petrosyan reminded that this is the first time the operation duration of the second energy block is being prolonged, the planned exploitation period of which expired in September, 2016. “Do not confuse it with that the second energy block stopped in 1989 and only 6 years later began to be again exploited. It was not prolongation of exploitation duration, but resumption of the operation of a suspended block”, he said.

The official also informed that some parts of the first energy block that are in an excellent situation will be fixed on the second one.