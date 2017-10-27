Catalonia’s parliament adopts resolution declaring the republic independent of Spain
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Catalonia’s parliament has passed a resolution declaring the republic independent of Spain. The results of the vote were announced by the meeting’s chair Carme Forcadell, ARMENPRESS reports TASS correspondent reports from the parliament’s meeting.
