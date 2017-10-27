Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 27-10-17
YEREVAN, 27 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 27 October, USD exchange rate stood at 482.24 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 8.44 drams to 561.04 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.06 drams to 8.30 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 5.65 drams to 631.49 drams.
The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.
Gold price down by 19.38 drams to 19748.7 drams. Silver price up by 1.24 drams to 263.11 drams. Platinum price up by 170.55 drams to 14372.56 drams.
