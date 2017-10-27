Maintenance of nuclear energy remains strategic direction for Armenia – President Sargsyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The maintenance and development of nuclear energy remains a strategic direction for Armenia in accordance with the program of ‘Long-term development trends (until 2036) of energy system of the Republic of Armenia’ approved by the Armenian government in December, 2015, President Serzh Sargsyan said during the session of the Council for Nuclear Energy Safety on October 27, reports Armenpress.

The President stated that the existence of the NPP in the structures of base energy will enable to maintain the necessary level of Armenia’s energy safety.

“The program envisages to extend the operation of the current power plant until 2027, and later to implement phased installation of new nuclear blocks.

Armenia and Russia have signed agreements on providing state export loan to the Armenian government for the implementation of a program on extending the term of operation of the NPP’s second energy bloc and providing grant for financing that program.

Within the framework of program on extending the operation term of the second energy bloc, steps aimed at increasing the operation level, as well as upgrading works are being implemented. The works of the first stage of extending the operation term during the planned repair period of 2017 are practically over”, the President stated.







