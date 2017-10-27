President Sargsyan participates in session of Council for Nuclear Energy Safety

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on October 27 had a meeting with the newly-appointed chairman of the Council for Nuclear Energy Safety, senior advisor of the International Atomic Energy Safety (IAES) and World Association of Nuclear Operators Miroslav Lipar who arrived in Armenia to take part in the 15th session of the Council for Nuclear Energy Safety, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.

The Armenian President congratulated Miroslav Lipar on his appointment and wished him success and productive work, expressing hope that his experience in nuclear energy field will contribute to the effective work of the Council.

President Sargsyan and Miroslav Lipar discussed the program works carried out for increasing the security level of the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant, the events planned by the program of extending the deadline for operation of the second energy bloc of NPP, as well as the process of necessary works aimed at increasing the preparedness level of the NPP staff.

Miroslav Lipar assured the President that the Council for Nuclear Energy Safety consists of highly qualified specialists and can continue providing significant assistance to the NPP. He informed that the Council members visited the plant yesterday and noted that after each visit new improvements and progress are being realized in the NPP. The Council chairman said despite significant works have been implemented, still a lot of actions are needed, and the Council with full responsibility will continue keeping in spotlight the NPP’s safe operation.

After the meeting President Sargsyan participated in the session of the Council for Nuclear Energy Safety in the reception hall of the government.

The President welcomed the Council members and the remaining participants of the session. He said 20 years have passed since the first session of the Council and thanked Adolf Berghoffer, unchanged chairman of the Council, as well as the previous and current members for professional assistance to the implementation of programs aimed at increasing the NPP security. The President informed that Adolf Berghoffer will no longer be able to continue his tenure, but will remain in the Council staff. Serzh Sargsyan said the Council highly appreciates Adolf Berghoffer’s achievements on implementation of Armenian NPP security raising national program and awarded him with an Honorary Order for the contribution and dedication on ensuring the safe operation of the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant.

Thereafter, the President introduced newly-appointed chairman Miroslav Lipar to the Council members. The President also introduced new member of the Council Peter Kelm (Germany) who has worked in the nuclear energy field for a long time and is well familiar with the ANPP and the objects of Armenia’s energy infrastructure. The President wished success and productive work to the newly-appointed members of the Council.

In his remarks the President said the maintenance and development of the nuclear energy remains a strategic direction for Armenia in accordance with the program of ‘Long-term development trends (until 2036) of energy system of the Republic of Armenia’ approved by the Armenian government in December, 2015.

“The program envisages to extend the operation of the current power plant up to 2027, and later to implement phased installation of new nuclear blocks. Armenia and Russia have signed agreements on providing state export loan to the Armenian government for the implementation of a program on extending the term of operation of the NPP’s second energy bloc and providing grant for financing that program”, the President said.

The President highlighted that they attach a special importance to cadre policy in nuclear field. The preparation of specialists will contribute to maintaining infrastructures in the country.

In his remarks the President specifically attached importance to the agreed work of Armenia’s nuclear safety regulating body and the Armenian NPP.

Thereafter, General Director of the ANPP CJSC Movses Vardanyan presented to the Council members the activity of the ANPP. Then, chairman of the State Committee for Nuclear Safety Regulation Ashot Martirosyan presented the report of Armenia’s nuclear safety regulating body for 2015-2017. The presentation of reports were followed by discussions.