Armenian Parliament Speaker’s delegation to depart for Dushanbe, Tajikistan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s delegation led by Speaker of the Parliament Ara Babloyan will pay an official visit to Tajikistan from October 29 to November 1, press service of the Parliament told Armenpress.

The delegation includes MPs Vahram Baghdasaryan, Sasun Mikayelyan and Romik Manukyan.

During the visit the Armenian delegation will meet with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, the chairmen of the parliament’s two chambers and the minister of foreign affairs.