Vazgen Sargsyan would be proud of Armenia’s progress, says defense minister

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenian defense minister Vigen Sargsyan is convinced that Sparapet Vazgen Sargsyan would be proud of the progress Armenia has achieved during these years, reports Armenpress.

“I can’t say what would change, but am I am confident that Sparapet Vazgen would be proud of the progress Armenia has recorded, would be proud to see our Army, Armed Forces, and we would be more strong having the vision of that national figure and his participation in our country’s development. However, unfortunately, the history doesn’t like “ifs", he told reporters after paying a tribute to the memory of Vazgen Sargsyan in Yerablur military pantheon.

He said political terrorism is a major blow for any state, adding that Armenia as well didn’t avoid that experience.

Asked to whom the October 27 was beneficial, taking into account that there are different versions, the minister said: “I have never commented on the versions. If you observe a little bit my communication with the public, you will see that I am not in favor of making comments on versions. I think each crime should be investigated by investigators and respective bodies. The October 27 had such a phase with its ups and downs, and I have no reason not to trust the assessment of our judiciary”.

On the occasion of the 18th anniversary of the October 27, 1999 Parliament attack Armenian high-ranking officials, militaries, participants of the Artsakh liberation war, defense minister Vigen Sargsyan and President of the Yerkrapah Volunteer Union Manvel Grigoryan paid a tribute to the memory of Vazgen Sargsyan in Yerablur military pantheon.