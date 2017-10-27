Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 October

Catholicos Aram I of the Great House of Cilicia departs for Athens


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, has departed for Athens on October 27 at the invitation of the Greek foreign ministry to participate in the international congress organized by Greece, press service of the Great House of Cilicia told Armenpress.

The congress is dedicated to the coexistence and dialogue of religions and cultures in the Middle East.

On October 29 Catholicos Aram I will meet with the Armenian community representatives.



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration