October 27, 1999 Parliament attack obviously undermined development of Armenia, says Vice Speaker Sharmazanov

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The October 27, 1999 villainy obviously held back the development of Armenia, Parliament Vice Speaker Eduard Sharmazanov told reporters.

“Both Sparapet [Vazgen Sargsyan} and Karen Demirchyan, and all our other colleagues, where the political and intellectual elite whose services, intellect, will, devoted spirit and reform was greatly needed by our people. If this villainy were not to happen, we could have had a lot more achievements”, Sharmazanov said.

He also reminded that at that time Prime Minister Vazgen Sargsyan was also the leader of the Republican Party (HHK), and stressed that in 1999 they lost not only the Prime Minister, the Sparapet, but also the leader of the party.