President of Artsakh receives Lori governor’s delegation

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. On October 27 Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received delegation of Armenia’s Lori Province led by governor Arthur Nalbandyan, press service of the Artsakh President’s Office told Armenpress.

Issues related to cooperation between the Lori Province and Artsakh regions were on the discussion agenda.

President Bako Sahakyan highlighted with satisfaction the close links between the Lori Province and the Martakert region, adding that strengthening and enlarging cooperation between the administrative entities of the two Armenian states enables to effectively implement numerous programs.