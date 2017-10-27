Power to grant political asylum shifted to government: Parliament completely adopts the bill

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament adopted the bill on making changes and amendments in the law on ‘Political asylum’ at the second reading, reports Armenpress.

94 MPs voted in favor of the bill.

The changes proposed by the bill are aimed at making the law in accordance with the realities linked with the constitutional changes. The power to grant political asylum is shifted from the Presidential institute to the government.

The 3-month period for granting political asylum is replaced by a 6-month period since there can be cases the discussions of which may demand extensive work.