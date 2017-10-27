Lawmakers hold moment of silence as tribute to October 27, 1999 Parliament attack victims

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. During today’s Parliament session, lawmakers held a moment of silence as tribute to the memory of the October 27, 1999 Parliament shooting victims.

Speaker Ara Babloyan suggested holding a moment of silence at the beginning of the session.

“Today is the anniversary of the October 27 crime. The villainy happened 18 years ago in the Parliament building, which claimed the lives of Parliament Speaker Karen Demirchyan, Prime Minister Vazgen Sargsyan, Vice-Speakers Yuri Bakhshyan, Ruben Miroyan, lawmakers Michael Kotanyan, Armenak Armenakyan, Henrik Abrahamyan, minister Leonard Petrosyan. I ask to pay tribute to their memory with a moment of silence”, Babloyan said.