Power to declare State of Emergency shifted from President to Government as lawmakers pass bill

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament adopted the bill on amending the law on State of Emergency Legal Regime at first reading, with 96 lawmakers voting in favor.

The necessity for amending the law is due to the need of complying the law with the Constitution after the constitutional changes.

Under the bill, the power of declaring a State of Emergency is shifted to the government. Previously the President was authorized to declare it.

After the adoption, an authorized body of the government will be authorized to declare a State of Emergency.

The authorities of other ministries and governmental agencies during State of Emergencies are also specified under the amendments.