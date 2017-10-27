LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 26-10-17

LONDON, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 26 October:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 1.34% to $2188.00, copper price down by 0.01% to $6990.50, lead price up by 0.04% to $2496.00, nickel price stood at $11890.00, tin price up by 0.99% to $19920.00, zinc price up by 1.29% to $3228.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price down by 1.65% to $59500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.