Serzh Sargsyan is irreplaceable leader of our political team and will continue to remain – Sharmazanov

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov has referred to the possible activities of President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan after April, 2018.

Following the Executive Council meeting of the Republican Party, Sharmazanov first reminded that Serzh Sargsyan will remain at the present post until April, 2018.

“I want to also remind that the Republican Party of Armenia has been granted with the mandate to lead the country until 2022, while Mr. President is the irreplaceable leader of our political team”, ARMENPRESS reports Sharmazanov saying.

He added that Serzh Sargsyan will continue to be the leader of the RPA, but where and in what format he will continue his future activities will be known in April, 2018. “But, to my subjective opinion, which I believe is very close to the reality, the country needs the public services of Serzh Sargsyan”, Sharmazanov concluded.