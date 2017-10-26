Charles Aznavour receives prestigious award at Israel’s Presidential Residence

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The awarding ceremony of French Armenian legendary singer Charles Aznavour took place at Israel’s Presidential Residence for his family's efforts to protect Jews and others persecuted by the Nazis during World War II.

ARMENPRESS reports, citing Daily mail, Israeli president Reuven Rivlin handed Raoul Wallenberg Awards to Charles Aznavour and his sister Aida.

The Israeli President noted that he is the fan of Aznavour’s music, stressing that “La bohème” is his most favorite one. Reuven Rivlin stressed that during the WWll the family of Charles Aznavour "hid a number of people who were persecuted by the Nazis, while Charles and his sister Aida were involved in rescue activities".

Aznavour thanked Raoul Wallenberg Foundation for the award and the Israeli President for the reception. The world famous singer also inquired when finally Israel will recognize the Armenian Genocide, stressing that Jews and Armenians have many similarities.

In response, Reuven Rivlin said that it’s a political issue and the issue was raised at the parliament of Israel every year when he was a Knesset member and President. He noted that he talked about the Armenian Genocide of 1915 rather clearly at the UN in 2015.