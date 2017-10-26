Armenian language in spotlight: 38,000 schoolchildren participate in Meghu Contest

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Over 38,000 schoolchildren from 991 schools in Armenia and Artsakh participated in the most large-scale and interesting initiative related to the Armenian language – the fourth Meghu: Armenian for All Contest. The Ayb Educational Foundation is the author and official organizer of the contest, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of AYB Educational Foundation.

“We are glad to see that from year to year schoolchildren keep actively participating in the contest and it is noteworthy that, as against last year, there has been an increase in the number of both participating schools and children,” said Shoghik Mkrtchyan, Senior Coordinator at the Department of Contests at the Ayb Educational Foundation, adding that the contest grants the chance to explore the Armenian language from a different angle and make it more favorite for Armenian children.

The tasks and correct answers of Meghu 2017 will be available on the contest website www.meghu.am starting November 9, while in January 2018, each participant school will get a report on its students’ results. The award ceremonies will be held in Armenia and Artsakh in late May 2018.

It should be recalled that the contest aims to raise interest toward the Armenian language, make it more attractive for children, newly present the Armenian language showing all its beauty, and develop children’s linguistic skills and thinking.

The Meghu Contest is held once a year directly in all participating schools. The contest is test-based.

The official organizer of the contest is the Ayb Educational Foundation, which has been also successfully conducting the Kangaroo and Russian Bear Cub international school contests in Armenia since 2009 and in Artsakh since 2010.