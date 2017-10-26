Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 26-10-17

YEREVAN, 26 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 26 October, USD exchange rate down by 0.04 drams to 482.24 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.93 drams to 569.48 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 8.36 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.19 drams to 637.14 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 24.12 drams to 19768.08 drams. Silver price down by 2.27 drams to 261.87 drams. Platinum price down by 94.21 drams to 14202.01 drams.