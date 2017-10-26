Armenian President awards creators of Armenian sign language mobile app

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan awarded five school girls from the Tekeyan school of Karbi village, Aragatsotn province, who won in the Education category of the Technovation competition for the Armenian sign language mobile app.

One of the girls, Vardanush Nazaretyan, said they came up with the idea suddenly.

“We came up with the idea when one of the realtives of our friends visited our school. After speaking with him we understood that he has hearing problems, and we set a goal to create an Armenian sign language app”, she said.

The team was awarded with a 10,000 dollar prize, which they will use to develop the app, which will further be available for Google and iOS.