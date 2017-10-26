Eurasian Inter-governmental Council’s session was the beginning of digital transformation of economies of EAEU states - Vladimir Telnov

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. During the session of the Eurasian Inter-governmental Council the discussion of the issue of transportation infrastructures was specifically important. This session was also the beginning of digital transformation of the economies of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), deputy director of Public Policy Institute belonging to Nur-Otan party Vladimir Telnov said during Yerevan-Astana-Bishkek-Minsk video conference, reports Armenpress.

“I consider the session of the Inter-governmental Council important mainly from two perspectives. Firstly, this was the beginning of the digital transformation of our economies. Based on the analysis results the World Bank experts predicted that 25 years later the transition to digital security will give 11% growth of gross product in our economies”, he said, recalling that their President Nursultan Nazarbayev in Sochi proposed to hold a forum on the topic of digitization in 2018.

Telnov also highlighted the issue of transportation infrastructures which was discussed during the Council’s session. “We think that the EAEU future will depend on the solution of this issue since the new fundamental solution of infrastructures in all countries will increase the EAEU role in global economy. We pay special focus on this issue. We are happy that the integration program moves forward with such pace”, he said, adding that 15 programs have been adopted at the session which are very important.

Vladimir Telnov said all achievements and the economic growth of the member states are the result of integration cooperation. The EAEU contributes to stability of national economies of the member states, ensures a positive dynamics in different spheres. At the moment the economies of the member states are at recovery stage. And this stage impacts the trade turnover: it increased by about 28% in these years.