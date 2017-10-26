Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 October

President Sargsyan sends congratulatory message to Austrian counterpart


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on October 26 sent a congratulatory message to Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen of the Republic of Austria on the occasion of the country’s National Day, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.  



