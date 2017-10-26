Moscow welcomes willingness of Yerevan and Baku for boosting talks – Russian foreign ministry

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Russia welcomes the willingness of Armenia and Azerbaijan to boost the negotiations process of the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said during a press briefing on October 26 in Moscow, commenting on the results of the Geneva meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani presidents, TASS reported.

“We welcome the willingness announced by the sides on activating the negotiations process and taking additional steps aimed at deescalating the tension in the line of contact. We are in favor of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs’ efforts, who are now elaborating issues regarding another meeting of the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, for discussing key issues of settlements and possible measures for stabilizing the situation”, Zakharova said.

At the same time, Zakharova expressed regret that “the situation in the conflict zone remains tense”. “We call on Baku and Yerevan to display constructive approach for finding settlement for unresolved issues”, she said.