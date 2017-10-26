President of Armenian parliament received Mexican parliamentarians

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. President of the National Assembly of Armenia Ara Babloyan received the members of the delegation led by the Head of Mexico-Armenia Friendship Group Blanca Margarita Cuata Dominguez on October 26.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the parliament of Armenia, welcoming the guests, Ara Babloyan highlighted the establishment of the close cooperation with Latin American countries, and particularly Mexico.

The President of the Armenian parliament expressed satisfaction with the formation of the Friendship Groups in the parliaments of the two countries, noting that with their effective activity they could promote the development not only of the inter-parliamentary, but inter-state relations.

The Head of the Parliament appreciated the visit of the Friendship Group members to Artsakh Republic, considering it as a good opportunity for getting acquainted with the situation on the spot and for communicating with Artsakh people. In this context the Ara Babloyan noted: “The visit is the best way to be convinced that the Artsakh people’s aspiration is the establishment of peace. We have no problem with Azerbaijani people, and our goal is to provide peace and welfare for the Artsakh people.”

Ara Babloyan stressed the importance of cooperating in the international organizations, noting that the visit of Mexico-Armenia Friendship Group is a good start for enlivening the relations between the two countries and moving them into a new plane.

The Head of Mexico-Armenia Friendship Group Blanca Margarita Cuata Dominguez thanked the President of the National Assembly of Armenia for the invitation and warm reception, noting: “Our visit is the vivid evidence of the desire to develop the relations between the two nations. The Friendship Groups can promote the development of cooperation in the spheres of policy, education and culture. We have come to open new ways of friendship and cooperation, and we are ready to discuss all recommendations of mutually beneficial interest.”

Talking about the visit to Artsakh, Mrs. Dominguez underlined: “Mexico respects the right to the nations’ self-determination.”

At the end of the meeting the members of the delegation presented to Ara Babloyan their impressions from Armenia and Artsakh.