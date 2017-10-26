Unique solutions applied worldwide: President Sargsyan awards distinguished IT specialists

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on October 26 handed over the annual educational awards to distinguished students and school children in the information technologies field, reports Armenpress.

26 students from 6 universities and 17 school children from 8 high schools have been awarded this year.

The President congratulated the distinguished students and school children and wished for these awards to be their first step on the path of great achievements.

“It’s happy to see that the work of these years has already given results. We see new Armenian startups which start to have a firm place in the global market. Tens of millions of people worldwide download the apps developed by our IT specialists. We have numerous positive examples when our Armenian specialists found unique solutions that are being applied worldwide”, the President said, adding that the information and communication technologies easily overcome borders and customs points, even in case of borders closed by unfriendly neighbors.

Director of Synopsys Armenia CJSC Hovik Musayelyan said after 5 years of pause this year there was a chief prize winner. “This prize is awarded to people with unique abilities. Over the past 12 years we had 3 major prize winners who just impressed the commission members with their exclusive abilities, flexibility in mind and endless knowledge base”, he said.

Until now, 452 students and school children in total have been awarded in the IT sector.