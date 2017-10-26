Armenia-EU partnership should be continuous and further deepen – RPA faction head

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenia continued the close cooperation with the European Union before the initialing of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership agreement, RPA faction head Vahram Baghdasaryan told reporters in the Parliament, Armenpress reports. “This agreement comes to further strengthen our cooperation with the EU partners in all spheres”, he said.

He added that when Armenia signed the Association agreement with the EU and joined the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), there was a concern that the Armenia-EU relations will worsen, however, the response of this was the 35.2% trade turnover increase between Armenia and the EU after that. “There is no dangerous point for Armenia in the new agreement with the European Union, and I think this partnership should be continuous and further deepen”, the RPA faction head said.

As for the visa liberalization issue, Vahram Baghdasaryan said it is necessary to wait for the official ratification of the agreement after which works will launch on this path. “There are issues which we should raise. The issue of the visa liberalization is also in the agenda”, he said.

He stated that at the moment they carry out works aimed at eliminating corruption and monopoly, however, added that they are not satisfied with the results, and expressed hope that successful work will be done on this path through the EU assistance. “Over the recent years we have recorded great achievements on this path, but we were not satisfied, the paces are slow, and such agreements should contribute to accelerating those paces”, the RPA faction head stated.