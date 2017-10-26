President Sargsyan receives students, school children for 2017 Presidential Educational IT Awards

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The 2017 Presidential Educational Awards ceremony for IT took place today in the Armenian Presidential Palace.

President Serzh Sargsyan awarded the young laureates for various categories. The awards included certificates, financial awards and commemorative souvenirs.

The President congratulated the distinguished students and school children and wished for these awards to be their first step on the path of great achievements.

26 students from 6 universities and 17 school children from 8 high schools have been awarded this year. Until now, 452 students and school children in total have been awarded in the IT sector.

On the sidelines of the event, the girls’ team of the Tekeyan school of Karbi village, Aragatsotn province, were hosted in the Presidential Palace for winning Technofashion, the largest technology competition for girls in the world, which created the Armenian sign language mobile app in the Education category. The President gave gifts to the team, and delivered a speech.

The transcript of the President’s speech is available in Armenian.