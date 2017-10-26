Eurasian expert club predicts 4% economic growth for Armenia within EAEU membership

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The members of the Eurasian expert club predict that Armenia can have 4% and more economic growth within the frames of the EAEU cooperation, Aram Safaryan – coordinator of the Eurasian expert club, told reporters on October 26, reports Armenpress.

“The EAEU processes are taking place on the background of improving the economic situation of the member states. We have a tendency of development of financial, economic situation. This development affects in particular small countries, such as Armenia, Kyrgyzstan. Armenia’s economy is on the rise. Except from two sectors – agriculture and construction, our economic development recorded a stable growth in industry, services, transportation and other directions”, Aram Safaryan said.

He said this year the experts will have to revise for the second time the predictions for Armenia’s economic development. At the beginning of the year a growth by 2% was recorded, but during the year the growth tendency was so significant that it was revised in June. A possibility for 3% growth has been announced.

“At the moment the members of the Eurasian expert club predict that Armenia can have 4% and more economic growth. The implementation of new economic development programs makes it possible also through the participation of the EAEU states. And this will affect our economy in the most beneficial way in the upcoming two years”, Safaryan said.