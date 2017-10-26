Armenian government approves domestic violence bill

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. During today’s Cabinet meeting, the Government approved the bill on “Domestic Violence and protection of victims”.

Particularly, the bill suggests helping in protecting and ensuring the safety and security of domestic violence victims, who are vulnerable to intimidation from spouses or other family members. For this reason, the bill suggests assisting social shelters, which are currently funded only by NGOs. Victims will receive medical and psychological treatment, with psychological treatment planned for the abuser as well.

Armenia’s social service centers will be tasked with this work. A strategy of crime warning is also planned to be adopted, and a council composed from government officials, law enforcement, NGOs and others will function under the PM.

The government will also open bank accounts for victims for accepting private donations.