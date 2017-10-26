April War seriously impacted approach of OSCE MG Co-Chairs, says deputy FM Kocharyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan has pushed itself into a deadlock with perspectiveless steps. This relates not only to the NK talks, but also to the domestic and foreign policy – thus also closing the way out of this deadlock, Armenian deputy FM Shavarsh Kocharyan said after today’s Cabinet meeting.

“Azerbaijan is troubling the negotiations, it’s not like the Armenian sides have avoided the talks, quite the opposite, but when the adversary is imposing, saying – either everything, or war, then this can’t be given in. The Co-Chairs clearly talked about the prospect of the talks, they mentioned in numerous statements that a relevant basis is required for advancing the talks, which is trust between the parties, and for achieving it is necessary for Azerbaijan to fulfill its international commitments”, Kocharyan said.

According to him, what relates to the introduction of the investigative mechanisms is Azerbaijan’s international commitment. Kocharyan reminded that back in 1995 Azerbaijan signed a trilateral agreement with Artsakh and Armenia stating that the ceasefire and end of military operations regime should be strengthening, namely by introducing an investigative mechanism.

“The introduction of the mechanism was numerously touched upon after this, because even with a naked eye it is seen that if the negotiations require progress, then the ceasefire regime must be maintained”, he said.

Kocharyan also expressed conviction that the April War had serious impact on the approaches of the OSCE Minsk Group mediators, which is seen in their statements.