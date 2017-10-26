PM to hold consultation as he is concerned that some part of reforms remains on paper

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. A number of events have been planned for 2017 and are being implemented aimed at improving the business environment, Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan said at the government session, adding that some of the abovementioned legislative and practical actions have already been implemented, Armenpress reports.

“However, some part of the people are unaware of them, these measures have not been properly presented to certain businessmen, service quality problems were recorded and etc. A simple analysis shows that the reason is clear: not only the planning of reforms, but also their consistent implementation, regularly reporting the businessmen on new opportunities, ensuring a constant contact, strictly following the quality of state services, use of new technologies result in a complete change. In other words, a constant, consistent monitoring of a developed policy is necessary and just mandatory. It’s necessary for our citizens to already use all the opportunities, to spend less time on taxes and etc”, the PM stated.

In this regard, the PM tasked the minister of economic development and investments to submit proposals to the government within 2 weeks about the factual and documental implementation of government’s short-term and long-term plans aimed at improving the business environment in cooperation with the Center for Strategic Initiatives. He added that he asked the Vice Prime Minister Vache Gabrielyan to hold a consultation in the government in near future, because they are concerned that some part of reforms remains on the paper, some of them are being implemented partially.