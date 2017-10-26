Russian PM Dmitry Medvedev shares Armenia photos on Instagram after visit

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has shared photos of Armenia on his Instagram account after visiting the country to participate in the Eurasian Inter-governmental Council session.

Medvedev arrived in Armenia on October 24. The Russian PM visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial in Yerevan, where he paid tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims.

The delegation of the Russian PM included his first deputy Igor Shuvalov, communication and mass media minister Nikolay Nikoforov, energy minister Alexander Novak, transportation minister Maxim Sokolov, agriculture minister Alexander Tkachov, Saratov governor Valery Radayev, head of the federal service for ecological, technological and nuclear control Alexey Alyoshin, Gazprom executive Alexey Miller and other officials.