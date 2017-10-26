Armenian government ratifies EAEU Customs Code agreement

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government approved the bill on ratifying the agreement on the ‘Customs Code of the Eurasian Economic Union’, reports Armenpress.

The agreement has been signed on December 26, 2016 in St. Petersburg. It is an inter-state agreement the sides of which are the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

The agreement envisages to regulate almost all customs relationships in connection with the import of goods to EAEU member states from third countries and export to the EAEU countries.

The main goal of adopting the EAEU Customs Code is to ensure common customs regulation in the EAEU.