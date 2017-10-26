Healthcare budget cut to affect quantity of services, not quality – says deputy minister

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The implementation of reforms in the healthcare system isn’t associated with cuts in the budget, however it will help to minimize the impact of decrease of financial means on the people. The budget cut will impact only the quantity of services, not quality, deputy healthcare minister Samvel Margaryan told ARMENPRESS.

“Nearly 4,8 billion drams, 6%, cuts is planned in the healthcare budget. We have optimized certain services as a result of the cut. All programs have been mostly proportionally cut, in separate programs more serious cuts and additions are possible”, he said, adding that programs which are vital for the society have been viewed as priority.

No cuts are planned for the Stand for Life program. The finances for the cardiovascular surgeries will remain unchanged, but governmental supervision will be enhanced and targeted, namely in terms of the social protection packages.

“If certain services have been removed, then only on the budget line level. The nature of the services hasn’t been removed”, he added.

The deputy minister also mentioned that new mechanisms will be introduced as result of the optimization, for example centralization of procurement of medication.