OSCE Minsk Group’s U.S. Co-Chair considers the meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani Presidents a positive sign

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs are currently working with the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan to identify the date for their next meeting, which the Co-Chairs expect will take place in the coming weeks, U.S. Co-Chair Andrew Schofer told ARMENPRESS.

“The October 16 meeting between the Presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan was a positive sign of commitment by both Presidents to work constructively with the Co-Chairs toward a peacefully negotiated settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. As a Co-Chair country, the United States remains committed to the Minsk Group process and continues to call upon the sides to honor the ceasefire and to continue negotiations at the highest levels, including taking steps towards fully implementing decisions taken at previous meetings, including in Vienna and St. Petersburg. Issues relating to the non-use of force, return of territories, status for Nagorno Karabakh, and return of refugees and IDPS are all important elements of a comprehensive settlement”, the American Co-Chair said, adding that the U.S. policy on Nagorno Karabakh remains clear: the only solution to this conflict is a negotiated settlement based on international law that includes adherence to the principles of non-use or threat of force, territorial integrity, and equal rights and self-determination.

On October 16 the meeting between the Armenian and Azerbaijani Presidents was held in Geneva with the participation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and the foreign ministers of the two countries. The meeting was followed by a private talk of the Armenian and Azerbaijani Presidents. During the meeting with the Armenian community representatives of Switzerland, President Serzh Sargsyan presented details over the negotiation results and said an agreement was reached to take additional measures to reduce the tension in the line of contact.