LIVE: Parliament session begins
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The third session of the Parliament’s four-day sitting has kicked off on October 26, reports Armenpress.
The lawmakers will continue debating the issue of adopting the bill on ‘Military service and status of serviceman’ at the first reading.
