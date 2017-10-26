Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 October

LIVE: Parliament session begins


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The third session of the Parliament’s four-day sitting has kicked off on October 26, reports Armenpress.

The lawmakers will continue debating the issue of adopting the bill on ‘Military service and status of serviceman’ at the first reading.



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration