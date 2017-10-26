LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 25-10-17

LONDON, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 25 October:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.14% to $2159.00, copper price down by 1.48% to $6991.00, lead price down by 0.52% to $2495.00, nickel price down by 1.08% to $11890.00, tin price stood at $19725.00, zinc price down by 0.41% to $3187.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price up by 0.83% to $60500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.