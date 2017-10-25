Armenian Premier receives Russian Minister of Transport

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan received on October 25 Russian Minister of Transport, Russian Co-chair of the Armenian-Russian intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation Maxim Sokolov.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia, the works to be done for the further development of Armenian-Russian relations and the implementation of the agreements reached in the sidelines of the official visit of Russian Premier Dmitry Medvedev to Armenia were discussed. Prime Minister Karapetyan noted that a number of issues discussed at the negotiations can be included in the agenda of the intergovernmental commission so as precise measures are taken for their implementation. Particularly, a reference was made to the issue of involving Russian companies in the free trade zone to be opened at Armenian-Iranian border. Maxim Sokolov mentioned that a number of companies are already interested in being engaged in that project.

The sides also touched upon the creation of Armenian-Russian investment fund, supplies of agricultural equipment, as well as some other issues.

PM Karapetyan thanked Minister Sokolov for bringing the modern electric train to Armenia.

Karen Karapetyan and Maxim Sokolov expressed readiness to continue productive cooperation and give new impetus to bilateral trade relations. The interlocutors also agreed to organize the next, 18th session of the Armenian-Russian intergovernmental commission in maximally short period.