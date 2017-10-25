Asian Stocks - 25-10-17

TOKYO, 25 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 25 October:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 0.45% to 21707.62 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 0.31% to 1751.43 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 0.26% to 3396.90 points, and HANG SENG is up by 0.53% to 28302.89 points.