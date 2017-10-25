Artsakh’s President, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk discuss situation along NK-Azerbaijan contact line

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received personal representative of the OSCE chairperson-in-office, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk on October 25.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Artsakh President’s Office, the meeting addressed a range of issues connected with the situation along the contact line between Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijani armed forces.