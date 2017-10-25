EEU adopts program on common petroleum products market, gas sector needs further clarifications

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The Prime Ministers of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) member states have reached a full agreement over the program of setting a common market for oil and petroleum products, while works over gas sector will continue, ARMENPRESS reports Board Chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Tigran Sargsyan said.

“If we have reached a full agreement over oil and petroleum products, and that document has been adopted, there is one more point over gas. We will work at the Board over it and submit to the discussion of the PMs during the next session”, Tigran Saqrgsyan said.

Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting took place in Yerevan on October 25. The Heads of Governments of Armenia, Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus and Kyrgyzstan, as well as EEC Board Chairman Tigran Sargsyan participated in the session.