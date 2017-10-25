Armenian Premier participates in Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan participated in Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting on October 25. Before the launch of the session, a photo of the Heads of Governments of the EEU member states was taken. Afterwards, the narrow-format session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council took place, followed by the expanded-format session, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia.

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan greeted the participants of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting and congratulated Sapar Isakov on the occasion of the appointment Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan and participation in the Council session.

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, which presides over the EEU, Sapar Isakov thanked the Armenian Premier on behalf of the participants of the session for the traditionally cordial reception and hospitability. He noted that the 3rd anniversary of the Union will be marked, which is not much but is enough for looking back and working in the direction of correcting the existing mistakes.

The Prime Ministers of the EEU member states and the Board Chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Tigran Sargsyan presented their remarks on the EEU agenda, problems and future development prospects.

EEC Board Chairman Tigran Sargsyan informed that the next meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will be held at Russia’s Sochi city in January-February, 2018.