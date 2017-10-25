President Sargsyan sends congratulatory message to Chinese President Xi Jinping

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia and Chairman of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) Serzh Sargsyan on October 25 sent a congratulatory message to President of China Xi Jinping on being re-elected to the post of General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.

The Armenian President wished his Chinese counterpart good health, happiness and new achievements in his activity for the benefit of the good people of China.

“On behalf of the Republican Party of Armenia and personally myself I warmly congratulate and address my best wishes to you on being re-elected to the post of General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

I am confident that during your future tenure the role of head of the Communist Party of China will have its beneficial affect for the country’s political and socio-economic stable development and increasing reputation in the world.

Armenia attaches specific importance to the consistent strengthening and deepening of traditional friendly relations with China. I am convinced that the continuous intensification of bilateral ties and exchange in different spheres, as well as the effective partnership in the international arena derive from the vital interests of our friendly states and peoples.

I also want to state that the Republican Party of Armenia considers the Communist Party of China as one of its key international partners the mutual cooperation with which is aimed at dynamically developing and deepening the Armenian-Chinese bilateral cooperation which is based on mutual trust and respect.

We are also ready to contribute to the implementation of the program ‘One Belt, One Road’ proposed by you as much as possible, considering it as a multifunctional project which aims at ensuring the security, peace and welfare of countries and peoples involved in it.

I am hopeful that in near future we will have a chance to personally discuss issues on strengthening the Armenian-Chinese inter-party, as well as inter-state relations and the cooperation in international platforms aimed at further increasing their level”, reads the President’s congratulatory message.